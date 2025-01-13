Gold rates see decrease in Pakistan

Following an increase over the past five sessions, gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Monday, mirroring the drop in international rates.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, in the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,500, bringing it to Rs279,300.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,286, resulting in a selling price of Rs239,455, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, the price per tola had risen by Rs1,400, concluding at Rs280,800.

The international gold rate also saw a decrease on Monday, with APGJSA reporting it at $2,675 per ounce (plus a premium of $20), reflecting a $15 drop during the day.

Conversely, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola.

On the international front, gold prices remained stable on Monday, as a stronger-than-anticipated US jobs report reinforced the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to rate cuts, while ongoing uncertainty regarding the incoming Trump administration’s policies continued to drive safe-haven demand.