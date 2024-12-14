PMEX DIRECTOR AHMED CHINOY ANNOUNCES GOLD TRADING ACCESSIBLE TO EVERY CITIZEN 

Invest Expo organised by Pakistan Mercantile Exchange was inaugurated today by Honourable Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori along with Director PMEX Ahmed Chinoy H.I, S.I at Expo Centre Karachi

Mr Chinoy also unveiled and announced the Gold Trading/Investment plan of PMEX with as low as Rs 300/-

He said that this would be a golden opportunity for all youths and common people to invest in Gold officially in the Mercantile Exchange of Pakistan which is the only national commodity exchange of the country. This would also give an opportunity to secure their as well as the future of Pakistan through their official and legalised trading at PMEX . Thus they will be duly contributing in the economy of Pakistan .

Giving details Director PMEX Ahmed Chinoy explained that the investors can now open account for Gold and other commodities through their cell phones with the exchange . The procedure is quite simple , quick and convenient . They will have excess to the international market rates and can trade at a very high speed through their cell phones. It’s time to invest and earn substantially through their liquid investment of Gold. The PMEX staff and the brokers on Board will facilitate all investors . The citizens can log on through the website of PMEX within no time and start the savings for the future of their family. The amount invested in shape of Gold buying would also be deliverable. Soon other facilitation in Gold trading would be introduced for the benefit of the Citizens so that the Gold business trading can truly be reflected in the economy of Pakistan.