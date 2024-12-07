Google CEO says search will undergo significant evolution in 2025

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai recently discussed the significant challenges associated with the web ecosystem and predicted that 2025 will usher in a period of substantial transformation.

In an interview, Sundar Pichai outlined what users might anticipate in the coming year, while also noting the potential concerns for content creators that were not fully addressed.

When asked about Google’s current standing in the global landscape, he described the company as undergoing a profound transition. He emphasized that Google is recognized as a leading force in the realm of artificial intelligence, distinguishing itself from others who merely follow trends.

Specifically, he pointed out that the entire AI sector is built upon Google’s open-source research contributions, asserting that without Google’s involvement, the AI landscape would not have developed as it has.

Also read: Google CEO slams ‘completely unacceptable’ Gemini AI errors

Pichai characterized this as a pivotal moment in the evolution of technology, indicating that we are at the beginning of a significant transformation where artificial intelligence is becoming integral to all aspects. He noted that world-class research is paramount, and its prominence in citations underscores its importance.

Currently, Google boasts over 15 products utilized by 500 million users. The company is developing foundational models for internal use, which have greatly benefited over 3 million developers, reflecting a genuine investment in innovation.

Brief discussions also touched on the current blue link economy, where Pichai explained that Google has implemented advanced AI techniques in its search functionality.

This has effectively addressed gaps in search quality. Many industry observers have not fully grasped that AI is not a recent development for Google; it has been an integral part of the company since 2012. From deep neural networks to advancements in image and speech recognition, Google has been actively engaged in this field for years.

Looking ahead to 2025, the CEO indicated that the focus will be on early changes, acknowledging that progress may become increasingly challenging as innovation is not as readily attainable as it once was. The search engine is poised to confront more intricate issues than in the past, and the world can expect surprising developments on the horizon.