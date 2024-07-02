Govt imposes 2pc ACD on import of over 200 items

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has imposed regulatory duty on import of 657 luxury items and notified additional duty customs on import of 2,200 items with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the Federal Board of Revenue slapped 2% ADC on items subject to 0% duty.

The ACD would be applicable at the rates of 2 percent; 4 percent; 6 percent and 7 percent on the import of goods as specified in the SRO 929(I)/2024.

From July 1, 2024, the FBR has imposed additional customs duty (ACD) on the import of wide range of goods including seven percent ACD would be applicable on the import of cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000 cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition.

The import perfumes and sprays would be subjected to 20 percent RD; watches, 30 percent; sunglasses, 30 percent; imported cycles 10 percent RD; imported dairy products 20-25 percent; natural honey 30 percent; imported dates and other fruit 25 percent; cosmetics 55 percent RD; imported shaving cream and soap 50 percent RD; gents caps, overcoats, jackets, trousers and shirts 10 percent RD; female overcoat, jackets, skirts/trousers, 10 percent RD; imported jewellery 45 percent RD; preparations for oral or dental hygiene, including denture fixative pastes and powders; yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss) 50 percent RD; cheese and curd, 25 percent RD; potatoes/other vegetables and mixture of vegetables, 50-55 percent RD; sugar confectionery (including white chocolate) 40 percent RD; tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/ stripped, 50 percent; dog or cat food, put up for retail sale, 50 percent RD; articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather, 50 percent RD and video game consoles and machines, table or parlour games would be subjected to 50 percent regulatory duty.

Meanwhile, 2 percent additional customs duty has been imposed on the import of sub-components, components and sub-assemblies of automotive vehicles, automotive climate control equipment and automotive batteries for in-house use or supply to OEMs and assemblers or sale in the open market.

These equipment were used in the manufacturing of agricultural tractors; road tractors for Semi-trailers (Prime Movers) of 280 HP and above; road tractors for semi-trailers (Prime Movers) less than 280 HP; fully CNG-dedicated vehicles.