Govt not serious for talks with PTI, says Omar Ayub

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has claimed that the government was not serious to hold negotiations with PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that the PTI’s negotiations’ team was not given access to meet the PTI’s founder in Adiala Jail.

He said the party’s founder formed the negotiation team so as no one could say that the team was not formed for talks.

“You have to request for the meeting in Adiala jail. The leaders who visited jail, were appeared in cases,” Ayub said.

Omar Ayub earlier said that the negotiation team has been formed for two weeks but no progress made for the talks.

“We do not need to go for the talks if the government is not ready to hold negotiations with the PTI,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah earlier said that political issues can be resolved with political dialogue.

He said that the prime minister has invited the opposition for dialogue on the floor of the house definitely with the party leader’s permission and taking the establishment onboard.

He said the court decision with regard to 190 million pounds case wouldn’t have any impact over the dialogue.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Speaker has contacted the prime minister, and a committee will be constituted within a day or two for talks. “The PTI’s committee has been in touch with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq,” he added.