Govt-PTI teams to discuss confidence building in dialogue today

ISLAMABAD: The second round of the dialogue between the government and PTI will be held today at Parliament House, in which the PTI’s negotiating team expected to present their demands in writing, sources said.

PTI’s negotiating team’s spokesman, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, has said that the committee will decide today to share a written draft of their demands to the government.

“Our two initial demands have been before the government, what we submit more to the government in writing,” he questioned.

He said, “We want to know, to which extent the government have authority”. “If the government has a real authority to constitute the judicial commission,” he questioned.

The PTI’s meeting today with a government team, expected to lay ground-work for taking the dialogue process forward.

The meeting between the government and opposition, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, will be held at the Parliament House today.

The PTI had initially shared its two demands for the talks scheduled today, including release of under trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26.

