Over 1.5m applications received under Green Tractor program

The Punjab government has received more than one point five million applications under the Green Tractor Program announced for farmers.

The Punjab government had announced the distribution of nine thousand five hundred green tractors under Kisan Programme.

The list of those who will be included in the draw will be posted today.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of application had been completed. The applicant’s land was verified by the Patwar Circle concerned.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved Punjab Green Tractor Scheme 2024-25 for farmers.

The Chief Minister has announced a Rs. 10 lakh subsidy in each 50 to 85 HP tractors manufactured in Pakistan. Following a suggestion from Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, the number of tractors available under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme increased to 9,500 units all over Punjab.

The balloting of green tractor scheme will held on October 20 (today). Winning applicants can check their names they will also receive a SMS on their registered mobile number.

Applicants must submit their applications by 10 October 2024. Applicants should own between 1 to 50 acres of agricultural land.

Farmers can choose tractors with 50 to 85 horsepower, all manufactured in the country. Apply online now for the Green Tractor Scheme and book your favorite Massey Ferguson or New Holland Al-Ghazi tractor model.

Locally manufactured tractors including Millat Tractor Company Al Ghazi Tractors Limited and any other local tractor manufactures, Kisan Bhai can get these tractors by just selecting in the online available registration form.