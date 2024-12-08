JI launches free laptops distribution initiative

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has launched a free laptops scheme for BanoQabil graduates, ARY News reported.

The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing thousands of students appeared in an aptitude test for BanoQabil 4.0 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

He demanded one system, one standard and one syllabus for 250 million Pakistanis and said that the nation deserves such a system based on the principle of equality.

Several prominent figures, including Educationist Dr Ishrat Hussain, former test cricketer Sadiq Muhammad, seasoned actors Behroz Sabzwari, Ayaz Khan, Zaiba Shahnaz and others graced the occasion to motivate and encourage the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that 60 percent of Pakistani population is in the age bracket of less than 30 years. Similarly, he maintained, 80 percent of the population is under 40.

In this backdrop the youth need to channelize their energies instead of inclining towards mass exodus, he said adding that the youth needs to invest their time in learning emerging skills.

He highlighted the huge potential in the Information Technology based exports and said that the BanoQabil program would be a game changer in this regard.

During the past couple of years, over 48 thousand students have completed the BanoQabil courses, he said, adding that the party was also playing an active role in facilitating the BanoQabil graduates in their job hunt.

On the occasion, he announced that 10,000 laptops will be distributed among BanoQabil graduates in the first phase on the basis of their performance, so then can start earning a livelihood from within the international market.

He urged the youth in particular and Karachiites in general to fight for their due rights and get rid of the dishonest rulers.

Pakistan belongs to the youth and not to generals, capitalists or influentials, he said.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar also addressed the participants. He said that the youth were being misled about the future of Pakistan. He urged them not to get distracted by propaganda and serve their motherland.