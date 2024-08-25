Hajj policy 2025 expected to be announced next month

KARACHI: The Ministry of Hajj has accelerated its efforts to finalize the Hajj Policy for the upcoming year 2025, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources close to the development revealed that the policy is likely to be announced next month, in September with ministry is considering significant changes in both the private Hajj and government Hajj scheme quotas.

Additionally, there is discussion on introducing a new policy regarding long and short-term Hajj schemes.

This comes in response to complaints received from pilgrims about past Hajj arrangements. The ministry aims to address these concerns and provide new facilities in the upcoming policy.

Moreover, immigration arrangements under the Road to Makkah project will continue at Karachi and Islamabad airports, with a request to include Lahore Airport for the next Hajj season. The official announcement of the Hajj Policy 2025 is expected soon.