Harbhajan reacts to Babar Azam surpassing Kohli’s records

Former India Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted to Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam surpassing Virat Kohli’s records in international cricket.

In a statement, the former off-spinner said that statistics and attaining the top spot in the T20 International are not things that interest Virat Kohli.

Harbhajan Singh stated that Kohli would be concentrating on getting runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup regardless of being the highest run-getter in the tournament.

“I am not sure if he is checking all these records that Babar has gone ahead of him. But, one thing is sure. He must be itching to get big runs under his belt before he gets to the next round which will be played in the Caribbean,” Harbhajan Singh said while speaking to an Indian news outlet.

The former off-spinner said that in West Indies the matches will be played on better pitches. “Virat Kohli, obviously, must be thinking how to get runs under his belt. Knowing the champion that he is, he will be doing all the hard work to get those runs for India. He will just focus on the first 10 balls. If he bats for 10 balls, then we know what Virat Kohli can do,” Harbhajan added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam surpassed Virat Kohli and became the leading run scorer in the T20Is during the match against the United States of America (USA) on June 6

The Pakistan white-ball skipper is currently the highest run-getter in the T20Is with 4113 runs followed by India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who both scored 4042 runs each in 146 and 112 innings respectively.