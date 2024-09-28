Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier.

Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

The Israeli military “eliminated … Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,” the Israeli military said in a post on X on Saturday.

Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon on Saturday, a day after carrying out the massive attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahiyeh.

Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut overnight into Saturday, sending panicked families fleeing massive strikes.

Israel said it was attacking Hezbollah’s headquarters, while Israeli television networks reported that Nasrallah was the target, although a source close to the group earlier said he was “fine”.

The explosions that shook southern Beirut were the fiercest to hit the groups’s stronghold since Israel and Hezbollah went to war in 2006.

After huge raids sounded across the Mediterranean city on Friday, Israel issued fresh warnings for people to leave the densely populated Dahiyeh suburbs early Saturday.