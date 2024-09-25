Heavy rains predicted in Oman from September 29

MUSCAT: The Oman Meteorology Department has forecasted rainfall across the sultanate early next week, from September 29 to October 1, 2024.

This met prediction comes as the latest weather maps and numerical forecasts indicate the likelihood of cloud formation and precipitation over various regions.

In a statement, the Oman Meteorology Department has said that there are significant chances for heavy clouds to develop and bring rain to the coastal and mountainous areas of Dhofar Governorate while the Al Hajar Mountains are expected to experience cumulus cloud activity, leading to rainfall of varying intensity.

Remember that this weather pattern may result in the flow of valleys, potentially impacting local communities. However, the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards is monitoring these weather conditions and their potential developments while specialists at the centre are following up on the situation to provide timely updates and warnings to the public and authorities as necessary.

In light of the anticipated weather conditions, the centre has already urged citizens and residents to stay informed by following the issued bulletins and reports on media and other relevant platforms.

The public must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of expected rainfall. The forecasted weather conditions highlight the importance of preparedness and awareness among the public.

As Oman braces for this period of rainfall, everyone needs to stay updated with the latest information from reliable sources. The cooperation of the public in adhering to safety guidelines and staying informed, said the met department, will play a vital role in mitigating any potential risks associated with the upcoming weather conditions.

The Oman authorities have suggested to the Omanis to stay tuned to official channels for further updates and instructions from the Oman Meteorology Department and the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards for their safety and well-being as these are of utmost importance during this time.