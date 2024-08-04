Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israel, amid high tensions

Hezbollah on Saturday said it launched dozens of rockets at Israel as tensions in the Middle East soared with Iran and its allies reading their response to the killing of Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week.

Amid fears of a regional war, US President Joe Biden hoped that Iran would “stand down” despite its threats to attack Israel.

Hezbollah said its rocket attacks on Moshav Beit Hillel in Israel injured civilians there. It also said it was a retaliatory attack to Israel’s strikes on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon and after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from Hezbollah.

International media claimed no loss was reported in Hezbollah attack.

Three US and Israeli officials said they had expected Iran to attack Israel as early as Monday, according to an Axios report.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available”, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.