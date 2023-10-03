Horrific video: Father throws four children into canal in Lahore

CCTV footage of a horrific incident has surfaced in which a father threw his four minor children into the canal in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The terrifying incident took place on October 1 in Lahore’s Kahna Town. The accused man Azeem brought his four children including three daughters and a son to Kasur.

لاہور میں ایک شخص نے اپنے 4 بچوں کو نہر میں دھکا دے دیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/e3ChRK6gYX — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 3, 2023

Police told the media that Azeem asked his children to stand on the canal’s bridge to grab a photo. When the children went there, he pushed them into the canal.

Rescue teams failed to recover the bodies despite searching the canal for two days.

Related: Mother commits suicide after feeding poison to four daughters

The killings remained unnoticed as the father lodged a case to the local police station regarding his ‘missing children’.

After the surfacing of CCTV footage, police arrested the accused man who pushed his own children into the deep canal by himself.

Police investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the killings.

DIG Ali told the media that Azeem was involved in immoral activities with the children.

Related: Woman commits suicide after throwing two minors into canal

In July, a man killed his three-year-old nephew by throwing him into a canal in Hafizabad following a family feud.

Related: Karachi woman throws newborn from multi-storey building

The incident took place in the Garhi Ghaus neighbourhood of Hafizabad in which a man threw his minor nephew into a canal. Rescue officials told the media that the minor boy’s body was recovered after three days.

Police said that the man killed his nephew due to a feud with his brother. Police said that the accused namely Babar was arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

In another incident, a man threw his two children into the Karachi Sea near Manora after a quarrel with his wife. The accused was later arrested by the Karachi police.