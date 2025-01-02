Five major ICC events scheduled to take place in 2025

As 2024 concludes, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the action-packed year that 2025 promises to bring.

With a lineup of major international tournaments and series, the cricketing calendar is brimming with excitement.

Here are five key cricket events to watch in 2025:

1. ICC Champions Trophy (February-March)

After an eight-year hiatus, the Champions Trophy returns, featuring the top eight teams in a high-octane competition. The hybrid hosting model addresses India’s security concerns by scheduling their matches in Dubai, while Pakistan hosts the rest of the tournament.

With the 2017 champions, Pakistan, defending their title and the added political undertones, this promises to be a fiery contest.

2. Women’s ODI World Cup (August-September)

India will host the marquee event for women’s cricket, with neutral venues set aside for matches involving Pakistan, should they qualify.

Five teams have already secured their spots: India, Australia, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Three more teams will join through the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship and a final qualifier, setting the stage for intense competition.

3. World Test Championship Final (June 11-15)

The pinnacle of Test cricket reaches its climax at the iconic Lord’s. South Africa has already booked a spot in the final, while Australia, India, and Sri Lanka vie for the remaining place. The battle for cricket’s most coveted Test title will showcase the best of red-ball cricket.

4. T20 World Cup (October-November)

This edition will feature a compact six-team format with 13 matches, promising non-stop action.

Hosts India, the reigning champions, will aim to defend their title. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the UAE join the fray, ensuring a competitive field in the shortest format of the game.

5. The Ashes (November 2025 – Jan26)

Australia hosts England in the iconic Ashes series, a highlight of cricket’s longest-standing rivalry. Following the dramatic 2-2 draw in the last edition, England will be hungry to reclaim the urn on Australian soil for the first time since 2010-11.

This series will also play a crucial role in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.