Omar Ayub demands ‘unmonitored’ meeting with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, claimed that surveillance cameras and listening devices are installed during meetings with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, at Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Omar Ayub demanded an unsupervised meeting with Imran Khan, emphasising the need for a secure and private environment for interactions.

He pointed out that current meetings with Imran Khan take place in a restricted space under observation, which compromises the confidentiality and integrity of discussions.

The PTI leader stressed that monitored meetings hinder free and effective communication. He called for arrangements to meet Imran Khan without the fear of surveillance, ensuring privacy and security.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday responded to criticism from PTI leaders, stating that his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange Imran Khan meetings.

Reacting to the criticism, Ayaz Sadiq clarified that arranging Imran Khan’s meeting with party leaders is not his mandate or responsibility.

The Speaker expressed disappointment over statements criticizing his office for not responding positively to requests for meetings. He assured that his doors are always open to everyone and he has never refused to meet with any member of the Assembly.

Sadiq also reiterated his commitment to upholding the supremacy of Parliament and facilitating dialogue between the government and opposition. He stated that if the government and opposition desire, he is willing to arrange an immediate meeting of the committees.

The response came at the time when news started circulating that the political talks were not moving in right direction with statements from the leaders of sides after the second round of talks. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI leaders to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further added to the impression.