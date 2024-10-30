India at Crossroads: Hindutva, Domestic Tensions, and Geopolitical Strains in the Modi Era

Since Narendra Modi assumed office as India’s Prime Minister in 2014, the nation has seen a transformative shift, marked by a heightened emphasis on Hindutva—a framework intertwining Hindu nationalism with India’s national identity. While this vision has attracted significant support domestically, it has also led to rising concerns on multiple fronts, including democratic erosion, rising authoritarianism, and intensified domestic and international tensions.

This article explores the socio-political and economic ramifications of this shift, highlighting India’s declining democratic metrics, emerging separatist movements, and increasingly strained foreign relations. The analysis also examines the impact of these changes on India’s unity and the potential future trajectories as the nation nears its centennial independence in 2047.

The rise of Narendra Modi to India’s premiership in 2014 signaled a shift toward a Hindutva-inspired vision of governance, aligning closely with the principles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hindutva, which positions Hindu cultural identity as central to Indian nationalism, has guided Modi’s policies and reshaped India’s domestic and international landscape. This shift has impacted global perceptions, with numerous indices now reflecting India’s challenges regarding democratic norms, human rights, and political stability. Notably, in 2024, India ranked 75th on the Fragile States Index, falling into the “Warning” category, while the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom designated India as a “Country of Particular Concern” in 2023. Additionally, Genocide Watch has issued alerts concerning the risk of potential genocidal conditions within the country.

Domestic Democratic Decline and Restriction of Freedoms

Under Modi’s administration, several critics argue that India’s democratic framework is under significant strain, with policies that appear to curtail freedoms and foster a monolithic national identity centered on Hindutva. The “Digital India” initiatives, for example, were initially celebrated for promoting modernization but have recently drawn criticism for stifling dissenting voices. Watchdog reports from early 2024 documented 134 cases of free speech violations, a trend that raises questions about the commitment to democratic principles. Notably, pro-government narratives have been amplified through the BJP’s IT cell under the leadership of Anil Kumar, while dissenting voices face suppression—a phenomenon deemed significant enough for the World Economic Forum to label misinformation as India’s primary domestic risk. The widespread dissemination of misinformation has not only contributed to polarized public opinions but has also deepened social divides and weakened India’s democratic ethos.

Foreign Policy Strains and Regional Tensions

India’s foreign policy under Modi’s leadership has become notably assertive, manifesting in strained relationships with several neighboring countries. The 2019 revocation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, escalated tensions with Pakistan. This decision received sharp criticism from figures like opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who labeled it an “abuse of power.” Concurrently, India’s relationship with China remains delicate, with contentious infrastructure developments, such as a high-altitude tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, exacerbating the longstanding rivalry. Modi’s foreign policy appears informed by strategic principles reminiscent of Arthashastra, an ancient treatise emphasizing caution toward neighboring states. Former CIA officer Sarah Adam has asserted that India’s regional strategy has allegedly included funding groups like the Afghan Taliban and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—claims that, if substantiated, could indicate a further destabilizing regional dynamic.

Diplomatic Strains with Canada and Separatist Movements

In 2023, tensions between India and Canada flared dramatically following allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Indian government was linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, on Canadian soil. India has denied these allegations; however, the diplomatic standoff led to reciprocal expulsions of senior diplomats. Such incidents highlight the increasing prominence of separatist movements within and outside India’s borders. Human Rights Watch’s 2023 report documented persistent instances of extrajudicial actions in Kashmir, where the conflict continues to draw international attention. Meanwhile, the Khalistan movement among sections of the Sikh diaspora remains active, with global advocacy raising awareness about the situation in Punjab. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has underscored concerns over rising violence against religious minorities, which many see as fostering domestic unrest and inviting international scrutiny.

Internal Separatist Pressures and Regional Autonomy Movements

Separatist movements in India are not limited to Kashmir and Punjab. Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland have seen longstanding insurgencies and calls for greater autonomy. Additionally, regional tensions extend to the Gorkhaland movement in West Bengal and the Dravidian identity movement in Tamil Nadu. Leaders like DMK’s M.K. Stalin have advocated for a self-governing Dravida Nadu, citing an imbalanced federal structure that they argue disproportionately favors the North. Bloomberg has recently warned that these growing divides may precipitate a constitutional crisis, potentially leading to a scenario in which India’s unity is increasingly strained by deep-seated regional differences.

Outcome

As India approaches the centennial anniversary of its independence in 2047, it faces complex and evolving challenges that threaten its social, economic, and political fabric. Modi’s Hindutva-driven governance approach has engendered both substantial support and considerable dissent, with implications that reverberate domestically and globally. Addressing these multifaceted tensions—spanning democratic principles, religious freedoms, and foreign policy—is essential for India’s stability. Without significant reforms and an inclusive approach that acknowledges and respects the country’s pluralistic foundation, India may struggle to retain its unity. The nation stands at a critical juncture, with the global community closely observing India’s trajectory toward either reinforcing its democratic ideals or moving further toward authoritarianism.