Ishaq Dar-led committee to review medical education

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted a 25-member committee headed by Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar to review current status of medical education in the country.

Besides federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Azam Nazeer Tarar, the committee also comprises vice chancellors of several medical universities, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and secretaries, according to a notification – a copy of which is available with ARY News.

The notification stated that the committee has been asked to assess demand and supply gap of medical education in the country and recommend an action plan to fill the gap.

The committee will review the standard of recognition of Private sector’s Medical colleges to ensure quality education.

Similarly, it will also review the phenomenon of students getting admission in unrecognised foreign institutions, besides proposing policy options.

The committee has been also asked to suggest measures to improve existing regulatory framework if so required. It will establish a coordination framework between public and private sectors, medical institutions, to ensure uniform quality of education.

Ishaq Dar-led committee has been directed to submit its report within 10 days for the perusal of the Prime Minister through the Ministry of HSR&C.