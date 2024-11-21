Made with Rs350 crores, THIS film is on track to become India’s biggest flop

South cinema superstar Suriya and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s ‘Kanguva’ was touted as a game-changer before its release in the cinemas.

The film was made on a huge budget, with a reported cost of around INR350 crores and was filmed in seven countries.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, ‘Kanguva’ stars Suriya as the titular character opposite Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the main antagonist Udhiran.

The trailer for the film showed both the lead actors as the leaders of their respective tribes and ruthless warriors.

However, despite the enormous budget, the film has failed at the box office as it earned just INR53.85 crores in the opening weekend across India.

Released on November 14, the film earned INR58.62 crore gross globally and INR28.50 crore in the domestic market.

The second day saw a total collection of INR9.5 crore while the third day’s collection reached INR9.85. On the fourth day, ‘Kanguva’ collected INR10.5 crores, taking the total collection to INR53.85 crores in the opening weekend across the country.

Despite the presence of stars such as Bobby Deol and Suriya, the film failed to attract the audience to the theatres and now looking at massive INR135 crores losses.

According to the Indian media outlets, the losses will make ‘Kanguva’ India’s biggest box-office flop, surpassing Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam,’ which lost INR125 crore.

Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, in the titular role and as the main antagonist respectively, the Tamil-language action-fantasy film, directed by Siva, also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

Adhi Narayana and Madhan Karky co-wrote the screenplay for the title.