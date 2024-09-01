Khawaja Asif hints at possible military trial of PTI Founder

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made a significant statement, hinting that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) might face a military trial, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking on a private news channel’s talk show, the defense minister stated that the PTI has to apologize to the nation for the May 09 events, otherwise, there will be no talks.

Khawaja Asif highlighted that during the PTI regime, a total of 24 civilian cases trailed in the military court, and out of these 24 cases many were sentenced to death.

He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended offers for dialogue to the PTI founder three times, however, the current conditions are right for such ‘negotiations’.

In a recent interview, Khawaja Asif stated that if the PTI founder is tried in a military court, it will be an open trial.

Speaking at a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said that an open trial is vital to expose ‘negative’ designs of the PTI founder. He said that PTI found ‘involved’ in the attack on national institutions on May 9.

“The nation must know about the sinister designs of PTI against the security institutions. If former PM’s case refers to a military court then open trial is necessary to tell the public about PTI’s leader,” he said.

Khawaja Asif added that the relationship between PTI founder and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed continued even after May 9

“The two (PTI founder and Faiz Hameed) had a common goal, which is why they had a relationship,” he added.