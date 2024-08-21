Khawaja Asif opens up on PTI founder’s potential military court trial

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja said If the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is tried in a military court, it will be an open trial.

Speaking at a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said that an open trial is vital to expose ‘negative’ designs of the PTI founder. He said that PTI found ‘involved’ in the attack on national institutions on May 9.

“The nation must know about the sinister designs of PTI against the security institutions. If Imran Khan’s case refers to a military court then open trial is necessary to tell the public about PTI’s leader,” he said.

Khawaja Asif added that the relationship between Imran Khan and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed continued even after May 9

“The two (Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed) had a common goal, which is why they had a relationship,” he added.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an open court trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, saying that the “matter should not be treated as an internal military issue.”

In an informal conversation with journalists, Imran Khan clarified that his association with Faiz Hameed ended with the latter’s retirement, dismissing claims that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

He questioned how Faiz Hameed, being retired, could possibly benefit him.

“General Faiz became insignificant after retirement. How could he benefit me in any way?” he questioned, dismissing the notion that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

Imran Khan reiterated his demand for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.