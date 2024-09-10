web analytics
Khawaja Asif suggests diplomacy to seek Iran pipeline way out

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline has been a matter of survival for us, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Khawaja Asif, in a conversation with Independent Urdu, suggested for seeking a way out by diplomacy with the United States about the project, “so as we benefit from this project instead of paying 18 billion dollars fine”.

Defence Minister claimed that the PTI’s founder will give up all his principles when expecting a monetary benefit from somewhere.

He said that the PTI’s founder has been the first beneficiary of that law, which was challenged by him in the court.

“If you have challenged the state, then you have to remain prepared for its consequences,” defence minister further said.

“PTI’s founder will be questioned if Faiz Hameed divulged that he had acted over the party founder’s instructions,” he added.

