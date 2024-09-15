KP policemen barred from using social media

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz banned use of social media platforms (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram) and others for on-duty policemen.

The move came after several videos of Punjab police officers and female personnel recently went viral on social media platforms.

The Punjab government has banned the use of social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, by police officers and personnel, to shun the practice of personnel using social media while being on duties.

Read more: Punjab policemen barred from using social media while on duty



Following these orders, the Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police issued a social media usage policy for officers and employees. Police authorities warned that strict departmental action would be taken against personnel uploading videos in uniform.

Under the directives of the IG, AIG Operations also issued guidelines for the social media policy, stating that no social media activity will be allowed without the permission of the District Police Officer (DPO) or unit head.

Punjab police officers and personnel are prohibited from sharing personal, political, or religious views on social media. Official activities related to the police will only be communicated through the official channels managed by the DPO or unit head.