PSX closes up as KSE-100 adds 111 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) marked a modest gain after a volatile trading session on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 added 111.57 points, or 0.10 percent to settle at 117,119 points at the closing of the stock market, compared with the previous closing of 117,008 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that “the market experienced a volatile trading session, with the index fluctuating sharply between an intraday high of 1,359 points and a low of 150 points”, adding that “investors appeared to capitalize on the heightened market activity, opting to book profits after recent gains”.

“This led to mixed sentiment across sectors, with select stocks facing selling pressure while others managed to sustain upward momentum”, they further stated.

A total of 1.03 billion shares were traded during the day at the PSX, from the previous day’s turnover of 956.3 million.

The price of shares stood at Rs46.57 billion as against Rs46.44 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 464 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 193 recorded gains and 225 sustained losses while the share price of 46 companies remained unchanged.

Fauji Foods Ltd remained the top-trading company with 89.4 million shares at Rs19.24 per share, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 72 million shares at Rs1.79 per share.

Telecard Limited was the third with 61 million shares to settle at Rs10.52 per share at the closing of the PSX.

Hallmark Company Limited was the top gainer with an increase of Rs85.23 per share price to close at Rs1,091 followed by Exide Pakistan Limited with Rs80.86 rise in its per share price to Rs889.49.

Indus Motor Company Limited recorded a decrease of Rs96.96 per share closing at Rs2,036 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs29.34 decline to close at Rs1,102.