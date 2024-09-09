LHC removes objections on plea seeking Mohsin Naqvi’s disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday removed objections on a plea seeking the disqualification of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi from the senate, ARY News reported.

The LHC judge Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the plea filed by a citizen seeking Naqvi’s disqualification from the Senate seat. The court removed the objections raised by the high court office and directed the office to fix the plea for hearing.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking the disqualification of Mohsin Naqvi from the Senate seat.

The petitioner, Mashkoor Hussain, argued that Naqvi was ineligible to contest for the Senate as he was serving as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the time of his nomination.

The petition cited Article 63 of the Constitution, which prohibits an individual from holding both positions simultaneously.

The petitioner urged the LHC to issue an order for Naqvi’s removal from the Senate seat, citing his alleged violation of the Constitution.

The federal government, Ministry of Interior, PCB, and Mohsin Naqvi have been named as respondents in the petition.