Thursday, October 10, 2024
LHC reserves decision in constitutional package case

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its decision over maintainability of the plea on likely constitutional amendment package.

Chief Justice LHC Justice Aalia Neelum heard the high court office’s objection over petitioner Khawar Mumtaz’s plea seeking publishing an official notification of the constitutional package under consideration.

The bench remarked that it is the matter of Islamabad, how could it be heard in this high court.

Petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that the high court office was not authorized to object over the petition. “The plea has been maintainable in the light of the higher courts’ decisions”.

Government counsel pointed out that the constitutional bill has not been presented to the cabinet and nor it has been finalized.

Additional Attorney General argued that the petition has been premature and sought its dismissal.

Petition argued that the parliament members have also accepted that they didn’t saw the draft. It pleaded that the government should publish the proposed constitutional package for public debate for at least eight weeks’ time period.

