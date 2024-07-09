Light rainfall expected in Karachi today: weather official

KARACHI: A weather official on Tuesday said that the Karachi has to wait more for a heavy rainfall, ARY News reported.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that light rainfall is expected in city today, which could be medium intensity at some places. “But the outskirts of city will receive rainfall with thunderstorm,” he said.

The seabreeze has been suspended owing to the low pressure system, he said. The sea winds will restore and the weather will become better from July 11, he further said.

“A good rainfall of monsoon has been expected after July 20,” he added.

The National Emergency Operation Centre of the NDMA earlier warned against urban flooding and flash floods in various parts of Sindh in next 12 to 14 hours.

“Existing monsoon system in Sindh could influence the province within next 12 to 14 hours”, NDMA warned.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is prevailing in most districts of the province.

Rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Umerkot, Badin, and Tharparkar districts.

While rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad on 12th & 13th July.

The rainfall could cause urban flooding as well as flooding in local rivers and torrents.

The residents of low-lying areas have been advised to be prepared for likely flooding situation.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain with wind/thundershower is expected in eastern parts of Balochistan such as Khuzdar, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Shirani districts from 12th to 14th July.

Rainfall also expected under the influence of this weather system in

Kashmir from 10 to 16 July, in Punjab from 10th to 15th July with occasional gaps, in southern Punjab districts from 12th to 14th July, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 11th to 15th July and in Gilgit-Baltistan from 11th to 15th July with occasional gaps.