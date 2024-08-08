Toxic Marriages and Unrealistic Expectations From a Woman

The tendency of some husbands to come home late without providing explanations or considering the impact on their wives is another problem. Cultural norms may not hold men accountable for their whereabouts, leading to feelings of insecurity and neglect in their partners. When a husband consistently comes home late or fails to communicate about his plans, the wife is left to manage evening routines and responsibilities alone, exacerbating her stress.

Emotional Unavailability:



Emotional support is crucial for a healthy marriage, yet many Pakistani husbands may remain emotionally unavailable. This can manifest as a lack of communication about feelings, avoidance of discussing relationship issues, or dismissiveness towards the wife’s emotional needs. For instance, if a wife faces personal or professional challenges and finds her husband uninterested or unsupportive, it can lead to isolation and emotional distress. The expectation for wives to handle their emotional needs and their husbands can create an unbalanced and unhealthy dynamic.

Examples of Emotional Unavailability:



1. Avoidance of Conflict: Husbands may avoid addressing conflicts or disagreements, leaving issues unresolved and adding to the wife’s emotional burden. This avoidance prevents couples from resolving underlying problems, leading to prolonged tension.



2. Lack of Participation in Family Life: Some husbands may be absent from important family activities or decisions, placing the entire burden on their wives. For example, a husband might not engage in parenting decisions or planning family outings, leaving these responsibilities to his wife.

