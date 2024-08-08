web analytics
Toxic Marriages and Unrealistic Expectations From a Woman

Maham Babar
By Maham Babar
Maham Babar, a freelance journalist, who has pursued a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, majored in Documentary/ Drama Production and News Writing. She reads, writes, and takes pictures. You can find her on twitter: @maham__babar, and instagram: @girlwhotakespictures
In Pakistan, traditional views on marriage often result in toxic dynamics, particularly affecting wives who face unrealistic expectations and an imbalanced distribution of responsibilities. These issues, deeply rooted in cultural norms, can significantly impact marital life and individual well-being.

Traditional Gender Roles and Expectations

In Pakistani society, traditional gender roles often place an undue burden on wives. Women are frequently expected to handle all domestic responsibilities, including cooking, cleaning, and child-rearing, while their personal aspirations and career ambitions may be overlooked. This rigid expectation can create an imbalanced and toxic environment where the wife’s role is undervalued and taken for granted.

 Unequal Distribution of Household Chores

A major issue in many Pakistani marriages is the unequal distribution of household chores. Wives are often expected to manage domestic tasks entirely on their own, even when they work full-time jobs. For example, a wife may return home after a long day at work only to face additional responsibilities such as cooking dinner and managing household chores, with little to no help from her husband. This lack of support can lead to significant stress and feelings of resentment.

Late Nights and Lack of Accountability:

The tendency of some husbands to come home late without providing explanations or considering the impact on their wives is another problem. Cultural norms may not hold men accountable for their whereabouts, leading to feelings of insecurity and neglect in their partners. When a husband consistently comes home late or fails to communicate about his plans, the wife is left to manage evening routines and responsibilities alone, exacerbating her stress.

Emotional Unavailability:

Emotional support is crucial for a healthy marriage, yet many Pakistani husbands may remain emotionally unavailable. This can manifest as a lack of communication about feelings, avoidance of discussing relationship issues, or dismissiveness towards the wife’s emotional needs. For instance, if a wife faces personal or professional challenges and finds her husband uninterested or unsupportive, it can lead to isolation and emotional distress. The expectation for wives to handle their emotional needs and their husbands can create an unbalanced and unhealthy dynamic.

Examples of Emotional Unavailability:
1. Avoidance of Conflict: Husbands may avoid addressing conflicts or disagreements, leaving issues unresolved and adding to the wife’s emotional burden. This avoidance prevents couples from resolving underlying problems, leading to prolonged tension.
2. Lack of Participation in Family Life: Some husbands may be absent from important family activities or decisions, placing the entire burden on their wives. For example, a husband might not engage in parenting decisions or planning family outings, leaving these responsibilities to his wife.

3. Dismissive Attitudes: A husband may be dismissive of his wife’s concerns or achievements, failing to provide necessary encouragement or validation. This lack of emotional support can undermine the wife’s self-esteem and contribute to feelings of inadequacy.

Impact on Mental Health:

The unrealistic expectations and imbalanced dynamics in these marriages can severely affect mental health. The constant pressure to meet societal standards, coupled with emotional neglect and unequal responsibilities, can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. Many wives may feel isolated and undervalued, which can deteriorate their overall well-being.

Changing Dynamics and Solutions:
Addressing these toxic dynamics requires a cultural shift towards more equitable relationships. This involves fostering open communication between partners, sharing household responsibilities, and ensuring emotional support. Increasing awareness about gender equality and the importance of emotional connection can contribute to healthier marriages. Encouraging men to actively participate in domestic chores, be accountable for their time, and engage emotionally can foster a more balanced and fulfilling partnership.
