Toxic Marriages and Unrealistic Expectations From a Woman

Traditional Gender Roles and Expectations
In Pakistani society, traditional gender roles often place an undue burden on wives. Women are frequently expected to handle all domestic responsibilities, including cooking, cleaning, and child-rearing, while their personal aspirations and career ambitions may be overlooked. This rigid expectation can create an imbalanced and toxic environment where the wife’s role is undervalued and taken for granted.
A major issue in many Pakistani marriages is the unequal distribution of household chores. Wives are often expected to manage domestic tasks entirely on their own, even when they work full-time jobs. For example, a wife may return home after a long day at work only to face additional responsibilities such as cooking dinner and managing household chores, with little to no help from her husband. This lack of support can lead to significant stress and feelings of resentment.
The tendency of some husbands to come home late without providing explanations or considering the impact on their wives is another problem. Cultural norms may not hold men accountable for their whereabouts, leading to feelings of insecurity and neglect in their partners. When a husband consistently comes home late or fails to communicate about his plans, the wife is left to manage evening routines and responsibilities alone, exacerbating her stress.
Emotional support is crucial for a healthy marriage, yet many Pakistani husbands may remain emotionally unavailable. This can manifest as a lack of communication about feelings, avoidance of discussing relationship issues, or dismissiveness towards the wife’s emotional needs. For instance, if a wife faces personal or professional challenges and finds her husband uninterested or unsupportive, it can lead to isolation and emotional distress. The expectation for wives to handle their emotional needs and their husbands can create an unbalanced and unhealthy dynamic.
3. Dismissive Attitudes: A husband may be dismissive of his wife’s concerns or achievements, failing to provide necessary encouragement or validation. This lack of emotional support can undermine the wife’s self-esteem and contribute to feelings of inadequacy.
The unrealistic expectations and imbalanced dynamics in these marriages can severely affect mental health. The constant pressure to meet societal standards, coupled with emotional neglect and unequal responsibilities, can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. Many wives may feel isolated and undervalued, which can deteriorate their overall well-being.