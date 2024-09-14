Mohammad Amir breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has broken India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of bowling the most maiden by a pacer in T20s.

Mohammad Amir achieved the feat while representing Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 against Barbados Royals.

Mohammad Amir, who was bowling the opening over with the Falcons preparing to defend 177, used his extraordinary talents to outclass Rakheem Cornwall, a hard-hitting hitter, and prevent him from scoring a run in his over.

Rakheem Cornwall was only able to take a leg bye of Mohammad Amir’s last delivery of the over.

With the maiden, Mohammad Amir’s total in the format increased to 25, surpassing all of the world’s best pacers, including Trent Boult of New Zealand (17), Wahab Riaz (21) and Mohammad Irfan (20) of Pakistan and India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24) and Jasprit Bumrah (22).

In the overall list, Amir is ranked third, only behind Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (26) and West Indies’ Sunil Narine (30).

Most maidens in career in T20s

Sunil Narine (West Indies): 30

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 26

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan): 25

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India): 24

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 21

Samuel Badree (West Indies): 21

Wahab Riaz (Pakistan): 21

Mohammad Irfan (Pakistan): 20

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s long-standing record of most first-over wickets in T20s.

Afridi achieved the milestone in the first T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand when he cleaned up Tim Robinson with a perfectly crafted in-swinger.

The dismissal pushed Afridi’s tally of first-over wickets to 47, now 49, leaving behind the top bowlers in the world. He is now closely followed by India’s Kumar and England’s David Willey, 46 each and compatriot Mohammad Amir, who has 40 wickets.