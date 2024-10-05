Muhammad Waseem defeats Georgia’s Jana Memisishi in World ranking fight

Pakistan’s star boxer Muhammad Waseem knocked out Georgian boxer Jaba Memishishi in the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) Bantamweight ranking fight in Malta.

This adds to Waseem’s 13th professional victory, with nine of those coming by knockout.

“I have been a world champion twice, and they rejected my visa, claiming I would disappear if I went there. I travel all over the world and was training with my coaches in London. I needed to arrive in Malta early to prepare for the upcoming world title fight,” he said.

With the recent victory, Muhammad Waseem’ professional boxing record now stands at 13-2f rom a total of 15 bouts.