web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 5, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Muhammad Waseem defeats Georgia’s Jana Memisishi in World ranking fight

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s star boxer Muhammad Waseem knocked out Georgian boxer Jaba Memishishi in the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) Bantamweight ranking fight in Malta.

This adds to Waseem’s 13th professional victory, with nine of those coming by knockout.

“I have been a world champion twice, and they rejected my visa, claiming I would disappear if I went there. I travel all over the world and was training with my coaches in London. I needed to arrive in Malta early to prepare for the upcoming world title fight,” he said.

With the recent victory, Muhammad Waseem’ professional boxing record now stands at 13-2f rom a total of 15 bouts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.