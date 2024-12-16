Murad Ali Shah says, not consulted over change of governor

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that four to five governors have changed in province during his tenure, but he was not consulted over it, ARY News reported on Monday.

“I am seeing the governor’s issue in newspapers but knows nothing,” Sindh’s CM talking to media here said.

He said that the PTI used to create problems and the party doing the same in last eight months.

Murad Ali Shah said that a government’s foremost priority has been to serve the people of the province. “The future of entire province could not be kept at stake for an individual,” he observed.

Talking on the National Finance Commission, Sindh’s chief minister said that the constitution has been very clear over it.

Replying a question over the law and order, chief minister said that the situation has improved in Ghotki. “The law enforcement agencies working over it”.

He called for initiating development process in those areas, where bandits have been wiped out.