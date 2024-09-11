Saudi Arabia’s Neom Bay Airport gets smart gates

In a step towards modernizing passenger processing, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has officially launched the Smart Gates Project at NEOM Bay Airport,

The inauguration took place on Tuesday and was attended by a range of high-profile officials, including Prince Dr. Bandar bin Abdullah, Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs; Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA); Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya, Director General of Passports; Dr. Esam Al-Wagait, Director of the SDAIA National Information Center; and Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM.

The Smart Gates Project represents a collaborative effort between the General Directorate of Passports, SDAIA, and NEOM.

This initiative is designed to streamline passenger processing by integrating cutting-edge technology. The project will enable travelers to use self-service kiosks to scan their biometric data, which is expected to significantly expedite the process of moving through the airport.

The launch of the Smart Gates Project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader vision to enhance quality of life through the implementation of high-efficiency digital solutions.

The newly launched initiative is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technologies into everyday services, aiming to create a more connected and efficient urban environment.

