Number game: Fazlur Rehman contacts Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has telephoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the strategy of no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the conversation between the PDM head and Nawaz Sharif, they expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the number game and the no-trust move against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sources told ARY News that both leaders agreed on getting rid of the incumbent government via the no-trust move.

Moreover, Fazlul Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari have also made a telephonic conversation to hold consultations over the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the number game.

Sources said that they exchanged views on finalising the date of bringing a no-trust move and the progress on contacts with the ally parties of the PTI government.

The PDM head also inquired after the health of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari who got injured after being hit by a drone camera during PPP’s Awami March.

It may be noted here that the opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust move against the incumbent government on Monday, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed.

The PPP long march will reach Islamabad on Tuesday and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

“The opposition has the numbers needed for the success of no-confidence motion,” they said and added, “We are confident that our no-trust move will succeed.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday claimed that the opposition has the numbers needed for the success of the no-trust move against the incumbent government.

Speaking to ARY NEWS exclusively during the PPP long march, Sherry Rehman said that the opposition will bring a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and they have the numbers needed for its success.

“The prime minister has lost his credibility,” she said and added that they were in touch with the treasury lawmakers and have asked them to vote in favour of the no-trust motion.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed on Thursday that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

