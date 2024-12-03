Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate on 3 December 2024

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan rose to Rs 717.9 on Tuesday (03 December), while the selling rate is Rs 726.4 in the open market.

According to forex.pk, there is a fluctuation in the exchange rates of the Omani Rial today, with rates being lower yesterday in comparison to today. A notable difference of Rs 2.4 has been observed in today’s rates.

The Omani Rial, represented as OMR, is the official currency of Oman and is divided into 1,000 smaller units known as baisa.

500 Omani Rial to PKR:

As of December 03, the current exchange rate implies that 500 Rial equals Rs. 358,950, while 1,000 Omani Rial translates to Rs. 717,900 in Pakistani currency.

The Rs. 717.9 per Omani Rial rate in the open market is crucial for the large Pakistani expatriate community living in Oman. It is estimated that around 250,000 Pakistanis reside in Oman for work or business purposes.

The exchange rate between OMR and PKR plays a crucial role in financial transactions, especially in remittance transfers and converting earnings into Pakistani Rupees.