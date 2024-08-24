Oman’s Muscat Municipality embraces digital future

MUSCAT: Oman authorities are advancing along the path of digital transformation in the capital city, Muscat by automating its operating procedures.

The Muscat Municipality is attempting to improve services by increasing operational sustainability and efficiency by utilising contemporary technologies. The new system, for which a tender has been issued, will assist the municipality in implementing cutting-edge technologies for fleet management and tracking.

Since the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) is the organisation that sets the guidelines and policies for the fleet management and vehicle monitoring systems in the oil and gas industry, this project will be carried out in collaboration with it.

As part of the government’s effort to transform its cities into smart and sustainable cities, this project is a component of a digital transformation strategy that intends to digitise municipal operations and services, as well as promote sustainability and innovation in the municipal work system.

Automation in the sale, acquisition, and maintenance of vehicles, as well as in the registration and operation of equipment, will be facilitated by digital fleet management and tracking systems. The system will gather and analyze accurate data about the location, fuel consumption, and fleet performance of the vehicles using cutting-edge technologies like GPS and sensors.

It will aid in cost savings and enhance maintenance, vehicle routing, and operational effectiveness. The system’s good performance can be ensured by its ability to react to future changes thanks to its flexibility.

It is important to note that there will be four primary phases to the project’s implementation. They are the fleet management system, database implementation, which comprises system installation and data integration, and the evaluation and planning of the current municipal systems.

User training and system operation will come next, and then there will be a follow-up and improvement stage to track results and make any required changes.

Oman, a country nestled in the Arabian Peninsula, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a welcoming atmosphere. The country’s economy is primarily driven by its oil and gas reserves, but it has been diversifying its economy to reduce its dependence on these natural resources. Tourism, particularly eco-tourism, has emerged as a significant contributor to Oman’s economy, attracting visitors with its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and ancient historical sites.

Oman is home to a diverse population, with a significant number of expatriates working in various sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The country’s multicultural environment has enriched its cultural heritage, blending elements of Arab, Persian, and Indian traditions. Oman’s cultural heritage is evident in its ancient forts, traditional souks, and vibrant festivals.