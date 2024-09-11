Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, other PTI leaders granted transit bail

PESHAWAR: Opposition leader in parliament Omar Ayub, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were granted transit bail following the registration of cases in Islamabad after the September 8 rally, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court granted transit bail to all other PTI petitioners including Faisal Amin and Zartaj Gul until October 10th.

Zartaj Gul’s counsel stated that cases have been registered against her in Islamabad after the PTI rally. Additionally, the court was informed that there are cases against Zartaj Gul in Punjab and urged the court to issue an order barring authorities from arresting Zartaj Gul.

Justice Shaukat Ahmed remarked that it is unusual to see the state not opposing the bail requests and the court directed the petitioners to appear in the relevant courts.

Earlier, PTI leader Zartaj Gul moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) for transit bail following the registration of case against her in Islamabad after September 8 rally.

Read more: ‘PTI MNAs were arrested after NA speaker’s permission’

Zartaj Gul in her plea stated that a case had been registered against her in Islamabad for ‘holding a public rally’. Citing, the arrest of many MNAs from the Parliament House, the former minister pleaded with the high court for transit bail.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Later, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar was released on the court’s orders.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.