Actor Aagha Ali rushed to hospital, requests fans for prayers

Actor Aagha Ali, who has proved himself as one of the most versatile actors over the years, sought treatment at a hospital and has requested fans to pray for his health.

Aagha Ali, who starred in superhit ARY Digital serials ‘Tumhare Hain‘ and ‘Shehr-e-Yaran‘, updated fans about his health on the visual sharing social media application Instagram.

The actor shared a picture of himself getting treated at a hospital.

“Did the show in high fever! And then went straight to the hospital,” the text on the image read. “Need your prayers. Will always try to give my best no matter what. Loads of love.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aagha Ali made his television debut with a serial in 2006. Since then, he has worked in superhit dramas with ‘Shehr-e-Yaran,’ ‘Arranged Marriage,’ ‘Bay Emaan Mohabbat,’ ‘Maamta,’ ‘Tum Yaad Aye,’ ‘Tumhare Hain‘ and ‘Bhagam Bhag‘ being the prominent ones.

Moreover, the actor has a dedicated fanbase on social media as well. He takes to the interactive platforms to update his admirers about his personal and professional happenings with pictures and videos.

Aagha Ali married co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020. The reports of their separation have been making rounds on social media for a while but the couple have not commented on them.