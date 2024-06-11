Govt to install ‘firewall’ to control social media

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is considering installing a firewall across the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to control social media days after its largest province Punjab enacted the Defamation Law 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the government has decided to install a firewall to control social media and regulate internet traffic. The firewall will be equipped with deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, allowing for the monitoring of data up to seventh layer.

The firewall will enable the government to filter social media data, identify and block propaganda points, and restrict access to prohibited content. Internet service providers (ISPs) will be required to install the firewall, with the government bearing some of the costs.

Sources claimed that the firewall will have the capability to block data at the IP level, and ISPs will be bound to take measures to block illegal content under the licensing agreement.

The installation of the firewall falls under the authority of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), according to the Ministry of IT.

This move is seen as a significant step towards regulating social media and controlling the spread of harmful content in Pakistan. However, concerns about censorship and privacy have already started to arise.

The legislation about defamation became a provincial law on Saturday after acting Governor Malik Ahmad Khan — a PML-N member — signed the Punjab Defamation Act 2024 in the absence of PPP-nominated Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, who left for Dubai on leave.

The Punjab Assembly passed the Defamation Bill, 2024 on May 20, rejecting all amendments proposed by the opposition amid protests by the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council and journalists covering parliamentary proceedings.

The law proposes a special tribunal to try those involved in drafting, publishing and/or airing “fake news”. The tribunal shall decide the case within six months and may impose a fine of up to Rs3 million. However, in cases of allegations against individuals holding constitutional posts, the high court will hear the cases.

Also, the bill says the government will provide legal assistance to women and transgender individuals in defamation cases through an official legal team.