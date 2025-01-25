Impractical Manifestos

There is a saying that two things should never be broken: promises and trust. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, this notion often seems forgotten when it comes to elections. Before every general election, mainstream political parties put out manifestos full of promises, raising hopes and expectations among the people. But sadly, when they come into power, they forget their promises or rather avoid them, leaving voters disappointed.

This repeated cycle of unkept commitments not only breaks the trust of the citizens but also deepens their frustration with the political system, creating a widening gap between the leaders and the people they are meant to serve.

A manifesto is supposed to be a sacred document where a political party pledges to address the issues faced by the nation and work for the country’s progress and prosperity. It should be a clear, actionable plan, supported by five-year work plans based on their manifestos. These plans should include specific targets and timelines so that the voters can assess their performance annually. If a party fails to meet its promises, it must explain why and offer solutions.

The failure to deliver on manifesto promises is a longstanding problem in Pakistan. Parties often make extravagant pledges with little thought to practicality or a genuine plan for execution. This undermines trust in the democratic process. Why are the political parties not held accountable for misleading voters with false promises? Accountability begins with the voters, but in a country where many people are undereducated or illiterate, this is a daunting task.

Dr. Erum Khalid, Chair of the Political Science Department at Punjab University, once remarked, “Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the politics of emotions and personalities reigns supreme, therefore, manifestos do not hold much value.”

If you look at the manifestos of the mainstream political parties, many promises are just empty words or slogans meant to mislead. They paint a picture of a better future, but it is often just a fantasy to win votes. With each election, the promises become more unrealistic, with excuses for why past commitments were not kept. This pattern leaves people disappointed and wondering if their hopes were ever taken seriously.

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in a research report published last year said, “Manifestos presented by the political parties in the 2024 General elections reflect a wish-list having tall claims but no strategy of resource mobilization and making the economy self-driven without the IMF borrowing.”

The report further adds, “most political parties adopt the approach of pleasing the electorate by often making vague commitments and unrealistic promises. Despite knowing that their promises are not practically implementable.”

“Historically, Pakistani politicians usually claim they have a well-clear plan, but after electing, they fail to materialize it by providing a concrete roadmap. There are multiple reasons, including incompetency and a dictator mindset in political leadership.” The report adds.

Now there is a need to revisit the responsibilities of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and they may be empowered to question the party which comes to power and fail to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto. One potential solution is for the Election Commission of Pakistan to create an independent body of former judges to oversee and report on the implementation of manifesto promises. This impartial body could review the ruling party’s performance and hold it accountable for its failures.

An independent body could transform manifestos into meaningful tools to encourage democracy and development. By understanding the root causes of political failure and working with all the stakeholders, such a body could help parties create realistic, actionable manifestos. Here the media can also play a major role to educate voters about the importance of realistic manifestos and ensure political parties are held accountable.

The trend of deceiving voters with false and unattainable promises is a serious issue. It violates ethical standards and undermines the integrity of politics. Reform is needed to make manifestos legally binding and to hold parties accountable for their commitments.

The Election Commission must ensure that parties honor their electoral promises. If a party fails to meet its commitments or shows no effort to deliver by the end of its term, it should face consequences. These could include hefty fines or disqualification of its leaders and members from future elections. Coalition governments may complicate accountability, but all parties involved should agree on shared commitments before joining the government.

Once promises are made, they carry both a moral and legal obligation.

By ensuring election promises are practical and enforceable, Pakistan can create a more trustworthy political system that benefits its people and strengthens democracy.