Time to Repair Dented Democracy

Pakistan is at a turning point as the deadlock between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) drags on with no solution in sight, deepening political uncertainty.

his could be the nation’s final chance to build a genuine democracy that works for its people. The challenges go far beyond political rivalries; they lie in the deeply flawed systems that have enabled corruption, inefficiency, and undemocratic practices like election rigging to flourish over the years.

Restoring public trust and setting the country on a path toward progress requires bold, comprehensive reforms that address the root causes of these issues, ensuring accountability, fairness, and transparency in governance. Without these major changes, the hope for a truly democratic and prosperous Pakistan may remain out of reach.

Over the past decade, Pakistan’s democratic framework has steadily eroded, undermining the core principles that define a true democracy. Political interference has compromised the independence of the judiciary, while the parliament has largely failed to hold the executive accountable or provide meaningful oversight. Institutions like the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), meant to combat corruption, have instead been reduced to symbolic tools, often accused of being used for political agendas rather than justice.

This decay of democratic institutions is not just an administrative failure; it represents a deeper betrayal of the ideals of fairness, accountability, and self-governance that inspired Pakistan’s creation.

The core of Pakistan’s political challenges stems from the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) inability to ensure free and fair elections. Over the years, allegations of widespread pre-poll and post-poll rigging have cast a shadow over the country’s electoral process, shaking public trust and undermining the foundation of democracy. Without a credible and impartial electoral system, the voices of the people are often silenced, and genuine democratic progress remains out of reach. For Pakistan to move forward, the ECP must prioritize transparency, strengthen its processes, and diligently uphold its responsibility to conduct elections that truly reflect the will of the people.

While Pakistan’s political parties have failed to establish true democracy, other developing countries offer valuable lessons. Indonesia’s reforms after Suharto’s era demonstrate how to transition from authoritarianism to democratic governance. Strengthening its anti-corruption commission, the Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi (KPK), despite political resistance, is a prime example of achieving institutional reform.

Similarly, Georgia’s transformation of its civil service and reduction of petty corruption through police and bureaucratic reforms show how effective governance can significantly improve public service and the business environment. Even India, despite its challenges, has maintained democratic institutions and an independent judiciary, with the Indian Supreme Court and Election Commission serving as models of institutional autonomy.

Pakistan needs reforms on multiple fronts in an emergent basis.

The National Corruption Perceptions Survey 2023 by Transparency International Pakistan reveals that the police are the most corrupt sector (30%), followed by tendering and contracting (16%) and the judiciary (13%). Justice is the foundation of a coherent society, synonymous with lawfulness, equal opportunities, and freedom—qualities essential for true democracy. Judicial reform is therefore critical. Transparent appointment processes, adequate funding, and mechanisms to prevent executive interference are vital. With 2.26 million cases pending in Pakistani courts, modernizing court procedures and increasing judicial capacity is essential to ensure timely justice.

During a 2018 visit to London, a former Chief Justice of Pakistan openly acknowledged the judiciary’s failure to deliver justice based on merit, highlighting a deeply rooted issue in the country’s legal system. While he attributed this failure to the negligence of successive governments and parliaments, he avoided pinpointing specific reasons behind the systemic breakdown.

This lack of accountability has further eroded public confidence in the judiciary, which is seen as a cornerstone of any functioning democracy. To address these failures, bold and decisive reforms are needed to strengthen the judicial system, eliminate political interference, and ensure that justice is served impartially and efficiently, paving the way for the restoration of public trust.

Similarly, Pakistan’s civil service needs comprehensive reform. Recruitment and promotion should be based on merit, with professional training and accountability mechanisms in place. Bureaucracy must be shielded from political interference while remaining responsive to public needs. Expanding digital systems for government services can reduce opportunities for corruption and improve efficiency.

Former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has described an honest, competent, and efficient bureaucracy as the “steel structure” necessary for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity. He has also emphasized the need for open, technology-based recruitment methods to select civil servants who are critical thinkers and tech-savvy, aligning with the growing needs of the people. Alternatively, decentralizing recruitment and performance evaluation could encourage specialization and efficiency.

Reforming the judiciary and bureaucracy would establish the rule of law, paving the way for true democracy. In today’s uncertain and rapidly changing global landscape, these reforms are more urgent than ever. Pakistan cannot afford to continue its current trajectory if it hopes to achieve sustainable development and maintain economic progress. The country’s leadership must recognize that fundamental reform, while potentially disruptive to existing power structures, is essential for long-term stability and growth. The time for symbolic gestures and half-measures has passed. Pakistan must act decisively to address its governance crisis before it is too late.