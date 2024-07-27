Pakistani-origin bowler breaks Shaheen Afridi’s ODI record

Pakistani-origin Omani pacer Bilal Khan etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest seamer to take 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets, surpassing Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi’s record.

Khan reached this milestone during Oman’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Namibia, where he claimed three wickets and registered figures of 3/50 in his 10 overs.

His outstanding performance restricted Namibia to 196/9 after 50 overs, demonstrating his ability to make a significant impact on the game.

Although Khan is the fastest seamer to achieve this feat, Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane holds the overall record for the fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets, accomplishing this in just 42 matches. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan also achieved this milestone in fewer games than Khan.

Since his ODI debut in April 2019, Khan has consistently demonstrated his prowess, with four five-wicket hauls in this format. His impressive record extends to the 20-over format, where he has claimed 110 wickets in 78 games at an economy rate of 6.78.

Fastest pacers to take 100 wickets in ODIs