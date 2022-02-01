Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill gets house job at JPMC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill, who has recently passed her MBBS exams, on Tuesday received her employment letter from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC), ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s House, Gill met Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasool and obtained her house job letter.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also congratulated Gill on receiving the letter, according to the CM house statement.

He said the government was taking steps to give employment opportunities to transgenders in every sector.

Gul had received her medical education from Karachi’s Jinnah Medical and Dental College which is affiliated with the University of Karachi.

Transgender persons are making their way in all walks of life after increasing chances of employment in different government sectors in Pakistan.

As the first transgender news anchor in Pakistan, Marvia Malik had expressed to be proud for being at the forefront of changing attitudes in her country.

In 2021, Nisha Rao had been hailed across Pakistan for becoming first transgender student to get enrolled in MPhil programme to study law at the University of Karachi.

