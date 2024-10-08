PCB announces free entry for fans for final days of Multan Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced free entry for spectators on Days 3 and 4 of the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The cricket board announced the decision through its social media accounts with a post stating “FREE entry to First-Class and General enclosures on Days 3 & 4 of the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium!”

It’s worth noting that Pakistan are currently in a dominant position against England as they have piled up a mammoth 515-8 at Tea on Day 2. Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi will resume their innings at 79 and 13 respectively after the Tea.

Earlier on Day 1, Pakistan captain Shan Masood led from the front with 151 off 177 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique scored 102 off 184 deliveries, laced up with a dozen boundaries including two sixes. Saud Shakeel also added a valuable 82 runs to help Pakistan post the huge total.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmad.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.

READ: South Africa coach JP D