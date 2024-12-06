PECA Act Amendment Bill likely to be introduced before NA on Dec 10

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill will be likely presented before the National Assembly (NA) session on December 10, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the session of NA is expected to be held on December 10 at 5pm as the government has decided to get the amendments to PECA Act passed to address anti-govt issue.

Seven more people have been booked for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and spreading false narratives via social media platforms, sources said.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, and others, were reportedly using WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate propaganda.

Authorities have confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

This development follows the registration of cases against 12 individuals a day earlier, whose identities have also been confirmed, according to sources.

It is to be noted that the government of Pakistan has decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to tackle the spread of false information and fearmongering on social media, with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

According to reports, any content that targets national institutions or individuals, or spreads fear, will be removed in Pakistan.