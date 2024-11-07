PIA’s Golden Past

The decline of PIA is not just a business story; it’s also a personal one for many Pakistanis who have fond memories of traveling with the airline. The thought of losing this national asset is difficult to swallow. While privatization might be the only viable option to save the airline, it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss and nostalgia for what once was. As the airline industry continues to evolve, one can’t help but wonder what could have been done differently to prevent PIA’s downfall.

The beginning

In 1946, Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a national airline to connect the country’s two wings, separated by 1,100 miles. Orient Airways, precursor to PIA, took to the skies on October 23, 1946, with a fleet of Douglas DC-3s. This marked the beginning of a legacy that would propel Pakistan’s aviation industry to new heights.

The Golden Years (1955-1970)

Under Air Commodore Nur Khan’s visionary leadership (1959-1965), PIA achieved unprecedented growth:

– Introduced Boeing 707 jet services on the London-Karachi-Dacca route (1960), reducing travel time by 50%

– Launched cross-Atlantic services from Karachi to New York (1961), connecting Pakistan to the Americas

– Operated Fokker F-27s, Boeing 720Bs, and Sikorsky helicopters, expanding domestic and international routes

– Set a record for the fastest London-Karachi flight (6 hours, 43 minutes, 51 seconds) in 1962, recognized by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI)

– Became the first non-communist airline to fly into China (1964), pioneering diplomatic and cultural exchange

Style, Glamour, and Charisma

The 1960s saw PIA’s air hostesses don Pierre Cardin-designed uniforms, captivating the aviation world. Under Air Vice Marshal Asghar Khan’s leadership (1965-1968), PIA continued to innovate:

– Introduced Pakistan’s first computer (IBM1401) in 1967, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency

– Established the Ground Training School (1961-62) and Engine Overhaul Shop, ensuring self-sufficiency in maintenance and training

– Set up its own Flight Kitchen in Karachi (1970), providing premium in-flight cuisine

Additional Achievements:

– First Asian airline to operate a jet aircraft (Boeing 707)

– First airline to introduce helicopter services in East Pakistan (1962)

– Carried over 70,000 passengers during the first year of helicopter operations

– Played a vital role in providing logistical support to the Armed Forces during the 1965 Indo-Pak war

– Introduced Trident aircraft, expanding capacity and comfort

Legacy and Growth

PIA’s commitment to excellence earned it numerous awards and recognitions:

– Best Airline in South Asia (2016)

– Best Airline in Pakistan (2017)

– ISO 9001:2008 certification for quality management

Once a beacon of national pride and a symbol of Pakistan’s aspirations, has plummeted to unprecedented depths. The airline’s glorious past, marked by pioneering achievements and stylish elegance, now seems like a distant memory. Today, PIA teeters on the brink of collapse, burdened by staggering losses of over Rs 75 billion in 2023 alone. Its total liabilities have swelled to a staggering Rs 825 billion, dwarfing its meager assets valued at Rs 161 billion. This dismal financial reckoning serves as a stark reminder of PIA’s precipitous decline, a fall from grace that has left the nation dismayed. The airline’s struggles are not just financial; they also represent a loss of national identity and pride. As PIA faces privatization, one cannot help but mourn the demise of an institution that once embodied Pakistan’s ambition and progress.

