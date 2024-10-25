PIA operating with limited number of aircrafts

KARACHI: A shocking revelation has emerged revealing that only 16 out of the 33 airplanes of national flag carrier – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) – are in flying condition, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources claimed that the grounded airplanes of PIA includes five planes of Airbus A320, seven planes of Boeing 777 and five ATR airplanes, meanwhile, five Boeing 777, ten Airbus 320 and one ATR aircrafts are participating in the flying operation.

Sources close to the development revealed that the aircraft not participating in the flying operation due to non-availability of spare parts.

However, it should be noted that due to the lack of attention of the engineering department, the flight operation of the national airline is badly affected.

The incidents of malfunctioning of the planes on a daily basis have become normal, due to which the passengers have to face the agony.

According to the sources, due to the alleged privatization of the national airline, the engineering department is not paying attention to the maintenance of the aircraft, nor was there any planning for the purchase spare parts in coming future.