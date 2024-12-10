PIA to resume Turbat flights from THIS date

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced the resumption of Turbat flights from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdul Hafeez Khan, flights from Karachi to Turbat will resume on December 16 and in this context flight schedule has also been updated.

The PIA will operate two weekly flights (Monday and Wednesday) to facilitate the passengers on the route. The PIA spokesperson further said that the Turbat and Gwadar flight operations are given priority.

In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines announced that it will resume flights to Europe in January, starting with Paris, after the EU aviation regulator lifted a ban on the national flag carrier.

PIA’s authorisation to operate in the EU was suspended in June 2020 over concerns about the ability of Pakistani authorities and its Civil Aviation Authority to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

Also read: PIA announces discount on THESE international flights

“We have got approval for the first flight’s schedule we had filed,” Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said, adding that the airline would be opening bookings on Dec. 9 for its planned Jan. 10 flight of a Boeing 777 to Paris.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Britain suspended PIA’s permission to operate in the region after Pakistan began probing a scandal over the validity of pilots’ licences in the wake of a plane crash that killed 97 people.

PIA will soon approach Britain’s Department for Transport (DfT) for permission to resume routes to the UK, Khan said