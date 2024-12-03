PIA announces discount on THESE international flights

Karachi: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announces special discount for passengers travelling from Canada to Pakistan for the New Year 2025, ARY News reported.

According to reports, PIA has announced a 10 percent (pc) discount on tickets for flights from Canada to Pakistan, to celebrate the arrival of the New Year 2025.

A PIA spokesperson stated that this special offer applies to flights travelling from Canada to Pakistan. The decision to offer the discount was made to mark the New Year.

Ticket bookings can be made until December 10. The discounted tickets will be valid for travel from Canada to Pakistan between January 11 and March 20, 2025.

PIA’s management has described this as a New Year’s gift for the Pakistani community residing in Canada.

This development came after PIA shared a report of staggering loss of approximately Rs 220 billion over the past four and a half years due to the ban on flight operations, particularly on European routes.

According to sources within the Privatisation Commission, the national flag carrier was severely impacted by the restrictions.

The ban on PIA flights to European destinations had resulted in a significant loss of revenue, with the airline’s financial woes exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had also suffered a loss of around Rs 250 billion due to the ban on European routes.

However, sources within the Privatisation Commission have revealed that efforts are underway to restore PIA’s routes to the UK before privatisation. The successful restoration of these routes is expected to be a huge milestone in the privatisation process.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif on 29 Nov 2024 broke the news of the European Union (EU) finally lifting the ban on PIA flights to Europe.

According to Asif, the European Aviation Authority accepted the CAA’s request to lift the ban on PIA flights to the EU.

Khawaja Asif stated that the removal of the ban will help expedite the PIA privatisation process, as the rating of the national flag-carrier has significantly improved.

In a statement issued on X, the aviation minister wrote: “It is a momentous day to announce that the European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted the suspension on PIA flights to Europe.”

The development came after a comprehensive review by the EU Air Safety Committee, which involved an on-site evaluation of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and sample assessments of Pakistani air carriers.