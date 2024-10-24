PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to utilize modern technology to improve the collection mechanism of taxes and revenues.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the FBR reforms, instructed the measures for capacity building of the FBR officers and its effective use, according to a PM Office press release.

He directed the formulation of a strategy for restructuring Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and called for enhancing the effectiveness of the systems to curb smuggling.

The prime minister directed the FBR to provide a friendly atmosphere to the taxpayers and asked the officers to accomplish the reform process.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished the Customs Intelligence department due to poor performance and alleged involvement in smuggling.

The FBR has restructured the Customs Intelligence and Investigation division, limiting its role to monitoring only. Additionally, the authority to stop or release consignments has been withdrawn from Customs Intelligence officers.

A notification has been issued by the FBR Chairman under the directives of the Prime Minister, outlining reforms and a new organizational structure.