I will resign if need be but won’t bow to pressure: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) authorities to tighten their belts and serve the nation by formulating a strategy to broaden the tax net base without further burdening the honest tax payers.

During a visit to FBR Headquarters, the prime minister said that the incumbent government had the sole agenda oo putting Pakistan on path of progress with consistent improvement in the economic indicators.

“Though it may be a difficult journey which requires collective and individual efforts, sincerity and sacrifices and putting forth the national interests supreme over all other interests,” he emphasized.

Terming the staff level arrangement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a positive omen for the country’s economy, he expressed the hope that IMF board would also give a go ahead in this regard.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that Pakistan could become a great and prosperous country with collective and individual efforts.

If we want to get rid of debts, the FBR should levy taxes on those who had not been paying any taxes, he opined.

PM directs FBR authorities to gird up loins for revenue generation with dedicated efforts, usage of latest technology

He stressed upon levy of taxes and broadening of revenue resources with usage of latest technology practiced worldwide including help from the artificial intelligence and said that digitization of FBR was a step in this regard which should be fully utilized.

The prime minister also directed the FBR chairman to bring forth all the hidden issues related to the department on table without wasting time.

The prime minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any lapses, adding that when determination was made with sincerity, paths leading to future were usually carved out.

“I will quit if I need to, but I will not come under any pressure, I want that to be loud and clear.”

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at the FBR Headquarters where he was welcomed by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana.

The prime minister laid down floral wreaths on memorial of shuhada and offered Fateha, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.